Maureen (Pritchard) Marolt

November 15, 1958-August 28, 2022

Maureen (Pritchard) Marolt, age 63, of Minneapolis, formerly of Britt, was called to the Lord on this day, August 28, 2022, after an on-and-off battle with cancer starting in June of 2017.

A Memorial Mass for Maureen Marolt will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 335 First Avenue South East in Britt, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt.

Maureen was born in Britt, Iowa on November 15, 1958 ('58 classic, as she would say!) to William and Vivian Pritchard. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Tom Marolt, her father, mother, and six siblings, Laura Wermerskirchen, Renee (Jim) Diemer, John (Kathy) Pritchard, Sheila (Jerry) Finch, Joe (Pam) Pritchard, and Vivian Pritchard.

Maureen lived a full life – 30 years of that with her husband Tom. They were involved in just about everything – their condominium board, volunteer events at ARC of Minneapolis, Holy Family and the Basilica and anything to do with animals. Maureen was a 23 year employee of PetSmart and a constant companion to a wide variety of pets. You cannot think of Maureen without thinking of Mr. Orange, Checkers, Oreo, and of course, Marco, the cat of 900 lives!

Maureen graduated from Britt High School, Britt, Iowa, in 1977 and LOVED going to her class reunions! After high school she was fortunate to be enrolled in Opportunity Workshop (where she met Tom) and became involved in the world of special needs through ARC of Minneapolis. She continued to defy all odds and went on to live on her own.

Maureen lived for events – she loved her trip to Hawaii and was convinced she was headed back there after she ‘beat cancer'. She would let us know months ahead about the need for transportation to the Pritchard Christmas, her beloved class reunions, and of course, Hobo Days in Britt where she could be found milling around the ‘hobo jungle' reciting her poems with some of the other hobos.

The family has asked that you not have flowers delivered to either the funeral chapel or the church and that instead you make donations in Maureen's name to the organization that provide meals for Tom and Mo throughout their cancer treatments - Open Arms of Minnesota, 2500 Bloomington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404.

