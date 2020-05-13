Matthew L. Golle
May 20, 1962 - May 8, 2020
MASON CITY - Matthew Lee Golle, 57, passed away unexpectedly in his Manly, Iowa home on Friday, May 8, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 11:00am, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA., pastor Dennis Ganz will be officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Thursday, May 14, 2020, one hour prior to the service at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.
Matthew was born on May 20, 1962 in Chicago IL, the son of Philip and Mavourneen (Doherty) Golle. He attended school in Lake Zurich, IL, and then became a union painter, and enjoyed painting for the rest of his life. Matthew had three children; Brendan James, Caitlin Rose, and John Thomas; a stepdaughter, Allie and her children; Alaina and Charlotte; who all truly meant the world to him. On March 17, 2013, he married Lou Ann Hare in Fertile, IA, at the Church of Christ.
Matthew loved fishing, listening to rock and roll music, and especially the Grateful Dead. All his family and friends were very important to Matthew. Anyone that met Matthew knew he had a kind heart and would do anything for them.
Those left to cherish memories of Matthew are his wife, Lou Ann; children, Brendan James, Caitlin Rose, and John Thomas; step daughter, Allie and her children; Alaina and Charlotte; father, Philip Golle; siblings, Philip Golle Jr, Michelle (Steve) Grady, Monica (Ray) Kottke, Michael Golle, and Mark Golle; as well as many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
Matthew is preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Golle; and his mother, Mavourneen Golle.
Memorials may be directed to a Go Fund Me that has been set up to aid in funeral and burial expenses.
Please visit link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-my-uncle-matt
or search “Funeral Expenses for Matthew Lee Golle” on the GoFundMe website.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372, ColonialChapels.com.
