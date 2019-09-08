October 6, 1979-August 30, 2019
Matthew J. Bauer, age 39, of Baltimore, MD passed away at his home on August 30, 2019.
Matthew (Matt) was born on October 6, 1979 in Britt, Iowa to his parents, Jeffrey Bauer and the late Karmen Mathews McPherren. Matt received his elementary and secondary education in Belmond, Iowa, graduating from Belmond-Klemme High School in 1998. He participated in football and basketball in high school, earning All-Conference in basketball. After graduation, Matt attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, graduating in 2002 with his degree in Economics. Following his graduation from college, Matt enlisted in the United States Navy where he was honored with the designation of Honorary Recruit. After completing his military service, which took him to a reserve base in Bessemer, Alabama, he was employed as a GIS specialist and also worked in flood plain management handling various aspects of government contracts with FEMA. During this time, Matt earned his Master of Science degree in Public Administration from the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He continued this work in Atlanta, Georgia, where he met his future wife Cindy Drinkwine. Matt's work then took him to the Baltimore area and in 2013, he and Cindy were married. They later divorced in 2016. While in Baltimore, Matt was employed by Stantec, Inc. working his way up to being a Project Manager. In January of 2019, Matt decided to change his career path and obtained his teaching certificate for elementary education. His first teaching job was to start this fall at Hazelwood Elementary School in Baltimore teaching second grade Mathematics.
Matt enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, hiking, waterskiing, boating and he especially enjoyed the Porcupine Mountains when he would visit northern Wisconsin. He prided himself as being a “minimalist” and often said “I have everything I need and nothing I don't”. He enjoyed and excelled at photography, with nature and architecture being his favorite photographic subjects. Matt was a lifelong fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and enjoyed watching football and basketball games on television, despite being miles away, and attended as many games as he could.
Matt is survived by his father and step-mother; Jeff and Nancy Bauer of Harshaw, Wisconsin, his sister; Kellie and her husband; Jim Dumpert of Indianapolis, Indiana, maternal aunt and uncle; Jolene and Larry Huinker of Anamosa, Iowa, paternal aunts; Pam Rayhons of San Antonio, Texas, Renee (Kevin) Hendrickson of Mason City, Iowa, Deb Bauer and Sherri Bauer both of Mason City, Iowa. Maternal uncle; Kirk Mathews of Hampton, Iowa, paternal uncles; Jason Bauer of Mt. Vernon, Washington, Jarrett Bauer and Jovian Bauer both of Mason City, Iowa, step-sisters; Sarah (Nick) Ortmeier of Rochester, Minnesota and Rachel (Jesse) Huston of Merrill, Wisconsin, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Matt was preceded in death by his mother; Karmen in 2016, his maternal and paternal grandparents, great-grandparents, maternal aunt; Liz Mathews and special friend; Nancy Suk.
The visitation for Matt will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, located at 125 E. King Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. Memorial Mass. Fr. Mike Tupa will be officiating. Immediately following the memorial mass there will be a procession to Northland Memorial Park Cemetery for the Committal Service and inurnment.
Memorial contributions in memory of Matt may be given to Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School, 103 E. King Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, 54501, 715-365-4343. You are invited to light a candle, sign the guestbook, leave a photo or an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com
