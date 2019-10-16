Matthew D. Ward
March 25, 1975 - October 8, 2019
DES MOINES - Matthew D. Ward, 44, of Des Moines, formerly of Mason City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Des Moines, IA. Cremation done with Dunn's Chapel, Des Moines, IA.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
Matt was born on March 25, 1975, to Laura (Ellis) and David Ward.
Matt attended Mason City Schools, graduating for MCHS in 1993 and then attended NIACC.
He worked in fleet maintenance in the Mpls. and Des Moines areas and most recently in the Service Dept at O' Halloran International in Altoona, IA.
Matt was a foodie and enjoyed smoker cooking. On his travels he enjoyed trying regional cuisines and often sought out restaurants of his favorite celebrity chefs. He also enjoyed camping, shooting sports, and golden oldies music. He watched old movies and frequently quoted humorous movies lines while in character. He was a die-hard cheesehead, never missing a Packers game. He also followed the Twins, Navy football and participated in a fantasy football league. Matt Will be remembered for his independent nature, big heart and generosity.
Those left to cherish Matt's memory include his mother, Laura (Jon) Scoles of Des Moines; father, David (Julie Braun) Ward, of Mason City; Grandmother, Irene Ward; sister Molly Olasasky, nephew, Lucas; Uncle Dan Ellis, Uncle Paul (Deb) Ward, Aunt Donna (Marlin) Jensen, Aunt Julie (Steve) Nuehring, Aunt Marilyn Ward; cousins, Dan Luke, Chris, Ashley, Kristin, Abbie, Whitney, and Cortney.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen and Harold Ellis and Walter Ward; Aunt Diane Hagen and several great aunts and uncles.
