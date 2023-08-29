Matthew Bird

CLEAR LAKE – Matthew Bird, 44, of Clear Lake, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his home in Clear Lake of natural causes.

A Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Matthew's family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his service at the funeral home on Friday.

Matt was born Apil 16, 1979, in Mason City and was a lifelong resident of Clear Lake. He was the youngest of three sons born to Roy and Sherry (Schlawing) Bird. Matt attended school in Clear Lake and graduated from Mason City High School with the Class of 1999.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and was always joking around with his mom and brothers. Matt enjoyed drives around Clear Lake while listening to his favorite radio stations but was always happy to get back home. Matt liked all kinds of music and enjoyed collecting radios and other electronics.

Matt always looked forward to Christmas and would celebrate "Christmas" on the 25th of each month.

He is survived by his mother, Sherry Bird; brothers, Steve Bird and Dave (Marie) Bird; as well as his niece and nephews, Ashley and Andrew Ulveling and Kolin, Kory, and Alex Bird.

Matt is preceded in death by his father, Roy Bird.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com