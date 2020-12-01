Matthew A. Flemming, MD

July 1, 1963-November 26, 2020

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Matthew Allen Flemming, MD on November 26, 2020. In his life he had many accomplishments but none more cherished than being a father to his beloved children Emma, William, and Henry.

Born in Fredericton, New Brunswick to Neil and Shirley Flemming, Matthew was always a shining star. The family moved to Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, when he was young. From his Pee Wee hockey days, to a short but proud stint at the Island's first Burger King, a time as Badminton champion of PEI, and then to his several years pursuing an International Baccalaureate (IB) at the prestigious Lester B. Pearson College of the Pacific, Matthew was always a high achiever. After receiving his IB, Matthew went to McGill University where he graduated with both a B.S. and an M.S. degree. He graduated from Albany Medical College in 1991 where he was awarded the Lamb Foundation Prize. This award was given to senior students who showed the most sympathetic and kindly understanding dealing with patients and who had most nearly approached the ideal in doctor/patient relationships.