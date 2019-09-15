August 3, 1973-August 6, 2019
CLEAR LAKE - Matthew David “Matt” Doll, age 46, of Clear Lake and formerly of Osage, passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his One Vision/Opportunity Village Group Home in Clear Lake, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. The image we have of Matt's earthly limitations being removed as he sprints into heaven give us all hope and peace.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. Following services, there will be a time for lunch and to greet the family at the church. Private inurnment services will be held at the Osage Cemetery at a later date.
The family suggests that memorials be directed to One Vision/Opportunity Village or Hospice of North Iowa.
Matt was born August 3, 1973, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Craig and Ellen (Blair) Doll. He was born with Down Syndrome and lived a simple, yet full and wonderful life. He graduated from special education classes at Osage High School in 1991. Matt made his home at Opportunity Village in Clear Lake and was employed at Opportunity Village Green Production. He became an experienced traveler thanks to his experiences with Off the Beaten Path, vacationing in places like Florida and Hawaii.
Always quick with a big smile and a friendly disposition, Matt had many friends throughout his life. He enjoyed a lot of things, but his biggest loves were his family, WWE wrestling on Tuesday nights, his dog Buck, haircuts, fishing, and his birthday. One of Matt's best qualities that he may not even have recognized is that he was a great teacher. He taught us all a lot about things like love, patience, loyalty, kindness and thankfulness.
Matt is survived by his mother, Ellen Doll-Brewer and her husband, Larry Brewer, of Charles City; his brothers, Blair (Amy) Doll of Polk City and their children, Maggie and Riley; and Adam (Shanlyn) Doll of Adel and their children, Brevin, Jaeley, and Mykah; his dog, Buck; and several other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Craig Doll in 1990; and an infant brother, John Michael Doll.
“My chains are gone, I've been set free…My God, my Savior has ransomed me.”
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, IA (641) 732-3706
