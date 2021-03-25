Mathew "Matt" Charles Adams

February 26, 1953-March 17, 2021

MASON CITY—Mathew "Matt" Charles Adams, 68, of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home, following a brief illness.

The service will be live-streamed on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page. Just “like" the page to view the services. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army, the family, or any local charity in Matt's name.

Mathew Charles Adams, the son of Paul E. and Marie (Baumgardner) Adams, was born Feb. 26, 1953. He attended Holy Family Catholic School and graduated from Mason City High School in 1971.

On Aug. 12, 1972, Matt married Deborah Russell at Holy Family Catholic Church. Two daughters were born to them, Vanessa and Jeannette.