Mason City residents Anita and Chris Andersen Sr. loved each other, their family and North Iowa

From a 1965 wedding announcement in the Globe Gazette, Anita Ann Hartwig and Chris P. Andersen were wed on Sunday, June 20 of that year. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. August J. Hartwig of Bradford while he, an Airman Second Class, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Grant Andersen of Alden.

Chris Andersen Jr. and Susan O'Connor, two of Anita and Chris Andersen Sr.'s children, recalled how their parents met, and just how important they were to each other.

"They met at the skating rink in Iowa Falls," O'Connor recalls. "My mom's date didn't show up, and my dad took her home.

"They were always together," O'Connor said. "They enjoyed the same things, antiques, flowers and people."

Though that short announcement piece from more than a half-century ago didn't speak much to the couple's dynamic, one in the Globe Gazette from June 2009, when they were celebrating their 44th anniversary, captured a great bit of rapport between the two during a free movie night event at East Park.

"She’s a cheap date,” Chris Sr. said, with a laugh, while sitting with Anita.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}