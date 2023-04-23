Mary White

April 20, 2023

MASON CITY-Mary White, 75, of Mason City, IA passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Memorial Service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church.

The family encourages Memorial contributions to be made in Mary's honor to the Alzheimer's Association or American Diabetes Association.

Mary was born in Blue Earth, MN, the daughter of Ludvig and Mabel (Varland) Jacobson. She was the ninth child of fourteen children. The family lived in Rake, IA until Mary was of school age then the family moved to Mason City. Mary was a graduate of Mason City High School's Class of 1965. She worked at Mercy for 42 years. Mary's first 10 years at Mercy were spent as an Operating Room Technician and for the 30 remaining years she was the Supervisor of Central Supply.

On June 11, 1988, Mary and Jerry White were married and spent close to 35 happy years together. Faith was very important to Mary throughout her entire life. She had been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since confirmation in 1962. As a mother, wife, grandmother, and friend, it was part of her nature to care for others before herself. Mary's pride and joy were her two grandchildren Tanner and Jordan. She loved spending time with them and watching them. She was very proud of who they have become. Mary was a social butterfly and loved to visit whenever given the opportunity. After retirement, she enjoyed time spent at her favorite restaurant, Cooks Cafe visiting with friends. Mary and Jerry spent time with family and friends camping, making countless memories. Mary enjoyed playing and snuggling with her dog Mikey. She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Cubs.

Those left to cherish memories of Mary are her husband, Jerry; daughter, Sarah (Rusty) Rollefson; grandchildren, Tanner (Madison) Rollefson, and Jordan (Kyle Kirby) Rollefson; JoAnn Hall, Shirley Miller, Marlene Marsh, Ruth (Stan) Ott, Luther Jacobson, Roger (Phyllis) Jacobson, Paul (Mary) Jacobson, Naomi (Doug) Rall, Rachel (Jerry) Morris, Debra Cole (Eugene ) Heiberger, Beth (Ed) Edmundson, Loren Jacobson, Linda Uker, Ronald(Catherine) Walls; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; father in-law, Jesse White; sister, Carolyn Howlett; siblings-in-law, Carol Hall, Clarence Miller, Dixon Marsh, Karen Jacobson, Carolyn Jacobson, Denny White and extended family members Russell and Lois Fulghum.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com