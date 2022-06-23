Mary Smidt

October 5, 1943-June 21, 2022

BRITT-Mary Smidt, 78, of Britt, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral service for Mary Smidt will be held at 2:30 PM, Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Sunday.

Mary Ann (Ryerson) Smidt, the daughter of Herbert and Opal (Howlett) Ryerson, was born October 5, 1943 on the family farm outside of Britt. She grew up and graduated in Britt with the class of 1961.

Shortly after high school, Mary was united in marriage to Ole Smidt. The couple made their home in Britt for most of their lives. To this union, three children were born Lorie, Tracy and Trent.

Her home was a staple in her livelihood. She had an in home daycare for over 40 years taking great care of many children. She enjoyed tending her flower and vegetable gardens, was a great cook and baker, loved listening to records and watching sports. Her favorite teams being the West Hancock Eagles, Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Vikings.

Mary loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed their annual summer trips, going to the races especially to watch her grandchildren race, and going out to eat. She made sure they were always together during the holidays and Hobo Days.

Mary is survived by her children Lorie (Kim) Nelson of Garner, Tracy (Brian) Riekens of Britt and Trent Smidt of Britt; grandchildren Travis (Shantel) Nelson and their daughters Everly and Iva, Trever Nelson and his children Emerson and Ada, Taylor (AJ) Krutsinger and their son Kael with one grandson on the way, Amanda (Jordan) McLaughlin and their children Easton and Abigail and Cara (Devin) Fish and their children Owen, Boone, Axton and Bridget; her sisters Phyllis (Albert) Steinberg, Karen Keepers and her twin sister Martha Dawson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ole Smidt (2021), parents-in-law Ole and Evelyn Smidt, brother Paul Ryerson, and great granddaughter Harley Nelson.

