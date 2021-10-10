Mary Rose Myers

March 14, 1941-October 8, 2021

MASON CITY-Mary Rose Myers, 80, of Mason City, passed away Friday, October 08, 2021 at her home in Mason City.

Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will be held at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Linda Barnish to assist with funeral services.

Mary Rose Myers was born March 14, 1941 in Mason City, daughter of William and Edna (Shropshire) Myers. She graduated from Mason City High School, class of 1959. After high school, she went to work for Marshall and Swift, Fox River Mills and was currently working at Walmart in Mason City.

Mary loved reading books, doing crossword puzzles and enjoyed her time at Diamond Jo's. She will be remembered for her giving spirit and love for her family.

Mary is survived by her three sisters, Ruthy Groesbeck, Irma Beek, and Ann Ivonavitch; nieces and nephews, Steven (Veronica) Groesbeck, Lisa Beard, Rhonda (Steve) Wellik, Cindy (Jim) Johnson, Donna (Steve) High, Patti Stewart, Joseph (Jackie) Torres, Kathy (Mike), Danny Torres, Rickie (Celia) Ivonavitch, Jimmy (Liz) Ivonavitch, Julia Angell, Eugene Willis, Leonard Willis and William Willis, Scott (Liz) Camper, Linda (Chuck) Barnish, Tommy Donovan, Tony Donovan, Connie Lawson, and many great nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna Myers; brother, Johnny Camper; two sisters, Birtie Torres and Sharon Donovan and many extended family members.

