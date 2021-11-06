Mary Peter

September 11, 1937-November 4, 2021

SHEFFIELD-Mary Peter, 84, of Sheffield, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Sheffield Care Center. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Sheffield First United Methodist Church with burial in the Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12:15 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at the church. A memorial fund has been established. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.

Mary Rosetta Peter was born on September 11, 1937, in Rockford, Iowa to Harold and Rosetta (Williams) Anderegg. She attended school in Sheffield through the 11th grade, where she was the 7th grade Spelling Bee champion, and then graduated from Rockwell High School. On December 4, 1955, Mary was united in marriage to Cecil Peter in Sheffield.

Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sheffield where she was involved with the UMW and cared for the flowers and planters at church since 1991. She was also a member of the Tri-S Club, Bridge and 500 Club, and the morning coffee group. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. Mary was a hospice volunteer and worked for Sukup's from 1971 until 1981. She also helped with farm work and helped her husband in their Pioneer business from 1985 until 1994.

Mary was an incredibly loving mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed but we all can find strength in knowing that she was an incredible servant of God.

Mary is survived by her children Doug (Karla) Peter of Latimer, Julie (Chuck Wiemann) of Ankeny, Gary (Susan) Peter of Urbandale and Mary Jo (Brad) Koenigsberg of Sheffield, grandchildren Angela (Blake) Crawford, Stacie (Zac) McGregor, Haylie (Dax) Clark, Brittney (Joe) Manning, Tanner Bohman, Christopher (Amanda) Wiemann, Nicole (Rolando) Mendoza, Jillian (Patrick) Peter-Truesdell, Mickenzie (Joe) Nelson, Chelsea (Mike) Peter-Hess, Whitney (Seth) Peter-Walker, Robert Reese, Colton Raveling, Rachael (Scott) Mineart and Peter (Shawn) Koenigsberg, 22 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Nathan Pals of Meservey and Charles Marzen of Nora Springs and sister-in-law Pat Anderegg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cecil, brothers Russell, Darvin and Raymond Anderegg, sisters Ardys Butler, Phyllis Ferrier, Ramona Schneck and Joyce Marzen and daughter-in-law Suzanne Peter.