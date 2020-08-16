Mary "Paulette" Dillavou

Paulette was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake and the First Tuesday of Every Month Club. She was an avid sports fan, specifically of the New York Yankees and Iowa Hawkeyes, but also the Iowa State Cyclones for a brief four year period. She enjoyed traveling with Pat to Arizona during the winter and going on her “Sister Weekends”. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren, attending all of their activities, and taking them for boat rides.