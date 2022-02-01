Mary “Pat” Patricia Looft

Mary Patricia (Pat) Horstman and her twin brother Paul were born on August 8, 1934 in Mason City, Iowa. She grew up on a farm near Britt, IA. She attended Erin Township Country School and graduated from Britt High School in 1952. She obtained her Associate of Arts Degree in Education from Mt. St. Clare College in Clinton, IA and began her elementary teaching career at Crystal Lake, IA in 1954. She also taught at Thompson and Monticello Schools. She was a long term elementary substitute at Harriet Bishop School in Rochester, MN. She became the Elementary Religious Education Coordinator at St. Pius Catholic Church in Rochester in 1972 and retired in 1994. She was a member of the Rochester Methodist Auxiliary and served five terms as Gift Shop Chairperson and was Co-Chairperson of the Auxiliary. On August 24, 1957 she married John (Jack) Looft at St Patrick's Church in Britt. He is a retired Rochester Junior High School mathematics teacher. After living in Rochester, MN for 53 years, Pat and Jack moved to Victoria, MN in 2013 to be close to grandchildren. Pat was an avid reader, faithfully watched her Soaps, the Cooking Channels and HGTV. She successfully completed the daily crosswords and enjoyed playing solitaire on her Kindle. She was a great cook and baker and especially enjoyed making apple pies, bars and cinnamon rolls for her grandchildren.