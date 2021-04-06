Mary (nee Eason) Ogland

Mary Susan “Sue” (nee Eason) Ogland, 86, died peacefully on March 16, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born in LuVerne, IA, to A. J. “Doc” Eason, DDS, and Frances Antonia (nee Slikkerveer) Eason. Sue and her older sister Marjorie were raised in Algona, IA. She enjoyed many life experiences with her childhood friends and in their adulthood, they referred to themselves as “The Algona Girls.”

She met her husband, Ervin Norris Ogland from Eagle Grove, IA, at a dance. They eventually made their way to Forrest City, IA, where they were blessed with two children: daughter, Suzann Ogland-Hand (husband, Mark Ogland-Hand) and a son (Iowa). Sue had such fond memories of this time, being able to stay home with her children and share morning coffee with other young mothers. When the children were toddlers, the family relocated for work to Indianola, IA, where Sue spent the majority of her adult life. A dedicated member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, she raised her children in the Christian faith and served as an Elder. She was grateful for Presbyterian Women and to be a ‘church lady' over many decades.