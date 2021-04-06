Mary (nee Eason) Ogland
June 14, 1934-March 16, 2021
Mary Susan “Sue” (nee Eason) Ogland, 86, died peacefully on March 16, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born in LuVerne, IA, to A. J. “Doc” Eason, DDS, and Frances Antonia (nee Slikkerveer) Eason. Sue and her older sister Marjorie were raised in Algona, IA. She enjoyed many life experiences with her childhood friends and in their adulthood, they referred to themselves as “The Algona Girls.”
She met her husband, Ervin Norris Ogland from Eagle Grove, IA, at a dance. They eventually made their way to Forrest City, IA, where they were blessed with two children: daughter, Suzann Ogland-Hand (husband, Mark Ogland-Hand) and a son (Iowa). Sue had such fond memories of this time, being able to stay home with her children and share morning coffee with other young mothers. When the children were toddlers, the family relocated for work to Indianola, IA, where Sue spent the majority of her adult life. A dedicated member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, she raised her children in the Christian faith and served as an Elder. She was grateful for Presbyterian Women and to be a ‘church lady' over many decades.
She loved encouraging her children, and a highlight was anything in which they were involved. She relished relaxing and hosting at the family's house at Lake Sun Valley, where everyone feasted on pancake brunches, afternoon snacks of toasted cheese, and evenings of grilling and s'mores.
Her life motto could have been “there is nothing so bad going on that a good musical doesn't make better.” She was happiest going to a movie (romantic comedy, please), attending an Indianola Community Theatre production (a musical!), enjoying the Christmas Madrigal Dinner at Simpson College, or traveling to the Des Moines Civic Center for a concert – these were regularly anticipated and thoroughly enjoyed.
As a school teacher for 33 years in Indianola Elementary Schools, Sue was gifted in teaching Title I, where she helped children learn mathematics and reading. While not a duplicate bridge like her mother, she loved socializing with her monthly bridge club.
She was blessed with two grandchildren, Jonathan and Callie. “Gma” doted on them, traveled with them, and loved and enjoyed them.
She was a gifted seamstress, making clothes for herself, her children and grandchildren. She even altered clothes she had purchased so every seam was ‘just so'.
She looked forward to line dancing twice weekly at the Indianola Senior Center, and coffee after practice “with the girls.” She enjoyed learning at her monthly Warrenola Questers meetings, and was honored to be inducted in PEO in Warren County.
She was widowed at age 66. Later, after returning to an Algona High School class reunion, she re-met Bill Bryant from Algona, and in a second chapter of Sue's life, they shared a special friendship, a warm companionship, and many travels.
Although the effects of her Alzheimer's disease presented challenges, she lived a rewarding and fulfilling life, enjoying and supported by her family, Bill, and the caring community of Indianola, her church and The Village in Indianola. She was able to spend her final nine months of life living with her daughter and son-in-law in Grand Rapids, MI. The family is grateful for the faithful and kind caring by Melissa Hepinstall, her personal assistant, and the angels on earth from Hospice of Michigan.
She will be remembered as a warm, attentive, detail-oriented woman who embodied the virtues of kindness and gentleness, loved to laugh, was committed to her faith and church community, and who fully enjoyed her children and grandchildren. Her family will remember her welcoming spirit; her ability to talk to anyone, anywhere; her love of traveling; her matching velour sweat suits; her coordinated earrings and necklaces befitting of a proud and beloved elementary school teacher; her love of roses; her Obsession perfume; and her thorough enjoyment of chocolate ice cream, well, all ice cream actually.
A celebration of Sue's life will take place in the summer months at her church and the family encourages those who wish to make memorial gifts to make a gift to the school of their choice or Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Indianola, Iowa.
