Mary M. Netzel
Mary M. Netzel

Mary M. Netzel

February 12, 1949 - June 5, 2020

Charlotte, NC - Mary Margaret Johnson Netzel, 71, died at home June 5. A complete obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

