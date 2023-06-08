Mary M. Martin

October 27, 1934-May 27, 2023

MASON CITY-Mary M. Martin, 88, of Mason City, IA, passed away May 27, 2023, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Mary was born October 27, 1934, in Dubuque, IA, daughter of Mary Smith. She graduated from St. Joseph High School with the class of 1954. She was the only one in her family to do so. Mary worked at the Holiday Inn for a number of years.

Mary was a member of Epiphany Parish as well as the St. Gregory Circle. She was a caregiver and spent much of her time at home taking care of her mother. Family was everything to her. If she wasn't at home or working she was at church. Mary was strong in her faith and played a major role in the way she carried herself in life.

Mary is survived by her son, Mark Martin; grandson, Marcus Martin; two great-grandchildren, Maddox Martin and Monroe Martin; brother, Patrick Smith; niece, Kathy Foster; great-nieces, Leah Copic, Latrica Foster, and Katherine Foster; as well as many beloved friends and extended family.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; sisters, Patricia Martin; and Barbara Kline who joined her in rest June 5, 2023.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com