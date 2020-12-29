Mary M. Hansen

She was married to Philip M. Hansen on July 17, 1954 in Mankato, Minnesota. Following their wedding, they made their home in Forest City. Mary and Phil took over his family business, WC Hansen and Son Hardware where she remained involved with Phil as an active member of the business community.

Mary enjoyed working in her garden, spending summers in Northern Minnesota at the family cabin, attending performing arts events and listening to the music played by her Grandson Simon. Mary was a devoted Grandmother, Wife and Mother.

She is survived by her four children, William Clark Hansen and wife Marty, of Forest City, Margaret Hansen and husband Steve of Parkland, Florida, Kelly Lillie and husband Rick, of Forest City, and Heidi Hansen of Forest City. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Tia Hansen, Britt Hansen, Ali Hansen, Abby Runneberg, Tyler Runneberg and Simon Olivares; great-grandchildren, Teagan, Brynn and Hadley; also a sister, Ruth Rasmussen of Mackinaw, Illinois.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; her parents; her sister, Dorothy, and grandson, Nicklaus.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com