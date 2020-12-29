Mary M. Hansen
October 4, 1928 - December 22, 2020
Mary M. Hansen, 92 of Forest City passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 28, 2020 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436 with Pastor Les Green of the Forest City United Methodist Church officiating. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Funeral Services will be livestreamed on the funeral homes website under her obituary page under the tribute wall.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Schott Funeral Home, Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.
Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.
Mary Margaret Elwood Hansen was born October 4, 1928 in Exira, Iowa, daughter of John Willis Elwood and Alice Louise (Gamber) Elwood.
Mary received her education in Exira, graduating from Exira High School in 1946. She continued her education at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, where she obtained her elementary education-teaching certificate. After college, she taught school in the Exira Country School, Lakota Elementary School and Spencer Elementary School.
She was married to Philip M. Hansen on July 17, 1954 in Mankato, Minnesota. Following their wedding, they made their home in Forest City. Mary and Phil took over his family business, WC Hansen and Son Hardware where she remained involved with Phil as an active member of the business community.
Mary enjoyed working in her garden, spending summers in Northern Minnesota at the family cabin, attending performing arts events and listening to the music played by her Grandson Simon. Mary was a devoted Grandmother, Wife and Mother.
She is survived by her four children, William Clark Hansen and wife Marty, of Forest City, Margaret Hansen and husband Steve of Parkland, Florida, Kelly Lillie and husband Rick, of Forest City, and Heidi Hansen of Forest City. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Tia Hansen, Britt Hansen, Ali Hansen, Abby Runneberg, Tyler Runneberg and Simon Olivares; great-grandchildren, Teagan, Brynn and Hadley; also a sister, Ruth Rasmussen of Mackinaw, Illinois.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; her parents; her sister, Dorothy, and grandson, Nicklaus.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
