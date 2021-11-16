Mary M. Daley

January 23, 1946-November 10, 2021

Mary Marvel Daley, age 75, passed away November 10, 2021 at IOOF Home in Mason City from complications due to COVID. She was born to Vernon Daley and Helen Leigh Daley in Algona, Iowa on January 23, 1946. She was an accomplished clarinet player and loved music. Daley attended Lu Verne High School, graduating in 1964. After graduation she attended AIB College of Business in Des Moines and worked as an accountant for Bankers Life. Returning to school, she graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in Social Work in 1971. Daley worked at Handicap Village in Mason City, and later as a social worker in Cedar Rapids and St. Paul, Minnesota. Before retiring she worked as an accountant for Hennepin County.

Daley was a deeply involved member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She is remembered for her pro-life work and as a prayer warrior who rarely missed mass. At St. Matthew she was a leader of the Sanctity of Life committee and traveled regularly to Des Moines in assistance to Iowa Right to Life. In 2004 she co-founded the Coalition for Life of Iowa, which defends the sanctity of human life from conception with prayer, education, and raising awareness. She served as Coalition's vice president and member of the board of directors. Daley continued as a prayer warrior for life from her nursing homes.

Mary Daley is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Linda and John Moore of Plymouth, Iowa, niece Kelli Frana of Woodstock, Virginia, and family (Philip, Kaia, and Brenna) and nephew Jason Moore and family (Stephanie, Liam, Gabriel, and Mackenzie) of Farmington, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family is appreciative of the nurturing care provided by IOOF Home.

Visitation will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City on Thursday, November 18th at 10 a.m.; funeral mass at same location at 11 a.m.