July 31, 1927-January 7, 2020

CLEAR LAKE – Mary Lou Mott, 92, of Mason City, formerly Clear Lake, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at IOOF Home in Mason City.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to PurpleStride Iowa, The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer, in memory of Rex McChesney.

Mary was born July 31, 1927, the daughter of Theodore and Esther (Blomster) Kline in Bancroft, IA, and was the last surviving child of eleven. She married Richard A. Mott on January 5, 1946, in Mason City. To that union, four children were born.

Mary grew up and attended school in Mason City. She worked most of her career as a cook for the Clear Lake School District.