November 25, 1931 - March 23, 2020

Mary Lou Levenhagen, 88, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.

Following the recommendations set forth by the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Mrs. Levenhagen, Mary's family will hold a private funeral service.

Should friends desire, condolences may be sent to Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel to be forwarded to Mary's family.

Mary was born on November 25, 1931 in Dougherty, IA, the daughter of Clarence Homer and Minnie Augusta (Weigand) Worley. She attended country school graduating from Rockwell High School in 1950.

Mary was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Loren William Levenhagen, on January 14, 1951 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Rockwell. To this union five children were born.

For many years Mary worked at Armour Packing Plant. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and enjoyed crafting and baking cakes, buns, and pies for many occasions. Mary enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, attending as many dance and music recitals and sporting events as possible.

Mary and Loren enjoyed spending winters in Mission, Texas with family and friends.

Mary is survived by four children, Kathy Levenhagen, Dianna (George), Randy (Deborah) Levenhagen, and Rick (Marilyn) Levenhagen; five grandchildren, David (Rebecca) Springer, Pensacola, FL. Misty (Mike) Holmes, Waterloo, IA, Joseph (Jodilynne) Levenhagen, Bondurant, IA, Michelle (Kurt) Hinrichsen, Washington, IA, and Vanessa (Brian) Leavitt, Davenport, IA; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Bill (Jacky) Worley; sister, Kay Schafer; brothers in law, Barney Winfield and Lee (Sharon) Levenhagen; as well as extended family and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Loren W. Levenhagen; daughter in infancy, Lori; parents, Clarence and Minnie Worley; sisters, Jerry Winfield, Lola Paulus, and Dorothy Paulus; and brother, Harold Worley.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

