Mary Lou Kellogg

(1942-2020)

Mary Lou Kellogg, 78, of Charles City, IA, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown, IA with her loving family at her side. To honor her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and no public services are planned. A memorial fund is being established. The Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown has been entrusted with caring for Mary and her family. For further information or to leave her family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Mary was born on January 4, 1942, in Charles City, the daughter of Lyle and Cecelia (Schilling) Kellogg. She grew up and graduated high school in Charles City. Mary's passion was helping others. She was a foster grandmother for the first through fourth graders at the Charles City Public Schools for many years and she became widely known as “Grandma Mary”. In 2018, she earned the “Foster Grandparent of the Year” for her untiring dedication and work. Mary also enjoyed word search puzzles and loving her family and all others.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Shawn (Tammy) Kellogg; three grandchildren: Jacalyn Kellogg, Trent Potter and Kaylee Potter; great grandchildren: Amelia, Aryana, Leilana and Rylea; and her brother, Roger (Kitty) Kellogg.

In eternal life, Mary has been reunited with her parents.

