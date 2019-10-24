Mary Lou (Hove) Kloberdanz
January 28, 1934 - October 21, 2019
CHARLES CITY - Mary Lou (Hove) Kloberdanz, 85, of Charles City, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Gary Mayer officating.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
Mary was born January 28, 1934 in Northwood, Iowa, the only child of Helmer and Gladys (Torgeson) Hove. She spent her youth on the farm contentedly whiling away the days, happily running barefoot as she enthusiastically worked alongside her parents with any and all farm life chores.
Mary loved her country school, excelling enough to graduate at sixteen. She then enrolled in the Iowa State Teachers College, graduating in two years receiving her teaching certificate and reading endorsement. While teaching her first class of Kindergartners, a major life shift occurred. One May 2, 1953, Mary was united in marriage to the love of her life, Al Kloberdanz and began her true calling, one she relished, as wife and then Mother. She devoted much of her life to her family as their union was blessed with five children. In later years, as their nest emptied, Mary once again taught at various schools, was Director of the Foster Grandparent Program and finally spent the remainder of her working career as the bookkeeper for The Insurance Office, until her retirement in the Fall of 1993.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al; son, Scott; as well as numerous in-laws, extended family and friends.
Mary's legacy continues in the lives of her beloved family and those who loved her: son, Steve of Mason City and his special friend, Deena Downs along with his two children: Emily (Brent) Appel of Flagstaff, Arizona and their soon to be Appel baby boy and Alex (Bailey) of Altoona; son, Bret (Su) of Charles City along with their two children: Peter (Anila) and their daughter, Madeline of Charles City and Adam (Bailey) of Aliso Viejo, California; Scott's two children: Colby Hawkins and Alayna both of West Des Moines; son, Bob (Amy) of Charles City along with their two daughters: Ellie of Davenport and Kate of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter, Brenda (Tom) McGinn of Iowa City along with their two children: Stephanie of Dallas, Texas and Michael of New York City, New York; sister-in-law, Cassie Kloberdanz of Osage; and many cherished family and friends.
We would be remiss if we didn't acknowledge the angel caregivers who gently and lovingly shared their hearts and skills caring for Mary the last few years of her life. We will be forever grateful for your compassion, tender care and genuine love shown to our Mom.
By her own description, she was “just plain Mary” but her family saw and experienced so much more. Her story is extraordinarily simple in its extraordinary way. Mary was a beautiful, kind and gentle soul who willingly and lovingly gave all of herself to everyone she could. This quiet and unassuming woman was just as content to be on the farm as she was travelling the world. She was thankful for even the smallest blessings and often said she never wanted for anything. Reality was that she was content with what she had, but more importantly with who she was. It wasn't that life gave her so much, it's that she asked for so little. Mary was always setting aside her needs for others, giving her whole self, not just to us, but wherever and whenever there was need. She never coveted, or saw need, for the trappings of life.
Mere words could never do justice to the essence of who Mary was, yet the picture of her develops in the lessons she espoused and how she lived her own life; work hard, make do, be happy with what you have for so many have so little, love each other with your whole heart, be kind, laugh (a lot) and (most important) pray.
We have no doubt God is saying, Well done, good and faithful servant, well done. And finally, as our Dad would say to Mom, “say goodnight Mary!” Oh how we love and miss you.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.