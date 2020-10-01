Mary Lou Hannafan

Over the course of Mary Lou's 42-year teaching career, she primarily taught English but also drama, language arts, and vocal at the elementary and high school level, mainly in eastern Iowa. She spent her last three decades of teaching in Clinton, Iowa, at Horace Mann Elementary and Gateway Junior High before retiring from Clinton High School in 1994.

She always strove to make English literature relevant to her students, and in 1985, she—along with a fellow instructor—were awarded a grant from The Foundation of Educational Excellence to attend the Wordsworth Winter School in Windermere, England. She was quoted in the Clinton Herald as saying, “This experience will help us make Wordsworth come alive for our English literature students. Too often students think that if a poet has been dead for over 100 years, he cannot possibly have anything to say that would interest them.”

Mary Lou's love of travel and culture also extended to her post-retirement life where she enjoyed visiting her children here and abroad, and traveled to many countries including multiple trips to Spain and Ireland, Wales, Scotland, England, Germany and Brazil. Among her favorites were Galicia, Spain; County Kerry, Ireland; and the mountains of Montana.