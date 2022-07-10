Mary Lou Button

May 19, 1936-July 7, 2022

Mary Lou Button, 86, of Mason City, died July 7, 2022, at Heritage Care Center in Mason City.

A private family service will be held at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel in Mason City with Chaplain Art Zewert officiating.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Mason City.

Mary was born May 19, 1936, the daughter of Benjamin F. and Doris M. (Monroe) Beck in Charles City. She married Merrill Button on February 14, 1959, in Mason City.

Mary graduated from Charles City High School. She later graduated from Hamilton Business College and attended Mason City Junior College. She worked at Heritage Care Center as an activity director for 25 years. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church as well as the past president of the Board of Trustees. She enjoyed reading and ceramics as well as her computer. She absolutely adored her grandchildren. She loved spending as much time as she could with them.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Kevin) Olson and Merrilee (Brian) Campbell, both of Mason City; five grandchildren, Ben (Morgan Oliver) Studer, Nicole Olson, Jessica Studer, Nathan Olson and Mackenzie (Christion) Quaye; two step-grandchildren, Jami and Evan Campbell; and four great-grandchildren, Leah Olson, Nolan Ward, Mackenlee Paulsen and Paxton Paulsen; and sister Waiva Baack.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill April 7, 2020; her parents; brother, Keith Beck; sisters, Maxine Rademacher and Ruth Copper; and brothers-in-law, Richard Button, August Baack, and John Rademacher.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel is serving the family.