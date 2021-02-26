Mary Lou Boothroyd

March 15, 1947-February 15, 2021

Britt-Mary Lou Boothroyd, 73, of Britt, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Mary Lou was born to Albert and Viola (Morphew) Moen on March 15, 1947 in Osage, Iowa. The family lived in St. Ansgar and Mason City before settling in Clear Lake where Mary Lou graduated from high school in 1965.

Mary Lou, known cheekily as “Lou” to her friends and family, met her husband-to-be, Edwin Boothroyd, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa in 1965. They were married on May 3, 1965 and had three sons: Todd, Anthony, and Tobias.

A lifelong-Iowa resident, Mary Lou was employed by Winnebago Industries and worked in Warranty and Quality Control for 27 years. She later worked at Westview Care Center, spending six years in the Human Resources Department and one year as Interim Administrator. In her final days, she appreciated being taken care of by the same nurses and staff she had proudly hired and worked alongside years before.