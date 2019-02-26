Mary Lou Behm
April 16, 1935 - February 25, 2019
Mary Lou Behm, 83, of Mason City, died Monday (February 25, 2019) at Mercy One – Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.
A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday (February 28, 2019) at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with Pastor Paul Schaefer of the Plymouth Bible Baptist Church officiating. Inurnment will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph cemetery, Mason City.
Mary Lou's family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday evening from 4:30 pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Should friends desire, memorials may be given in Mary Lou's name to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.
The daughter of Lewis and Frances (Seiz) Graner, Mary Louise was born on April 16, 1935 in Mason City. She attended and graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School in 1953.
On April 2, 1955 Mary Lou was united in marriage to John W. Behm, Sr. in Silver Spring, Maryland. Together they would be blessed with four sons and 63 years of marriage. For many years Mary Lou stayed at home and tended to their children.
She was known to family and friends as “The Cookie Lady,” she made many different varieties throughout the years. She spent many hours outdoors, helping around the farm. She loved to feed the squirrels and birds on the farm and loved her farm cats! In earlier years she enjoyed needlepoint and made many different pieces for the cats throughout the years.
Her greatest joys in life came in the form of her children and grandchildren. She spent every able moment with the grandchildren as the years went by, attending countless athletics events throughout the years.
For many years she was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she served as a lay minister, delivering communion to those in need for over 25 years. She also taught CCD classes and served as an RCIA sponsor.
Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, John Behm, Sr., Mason City; her children, John (Diane) Behm, Jr., Des Moines, Timothy (Charlotte) Behm, Mason City, and Scott (Leslie) Behm, Mason City; granddaughters, Mary Behm, Mason City, Kelli (Andrew Katz) Christian, Chicago, Sarah (Garrett) Black, Mason City, Cassie Behm, Boca Raton, FL, Tori (Bobby Stephens) Behm, Indianola, and Sydney Behm, Boca Raton, FL; grandson, Christopher Platts, Fairmont; great grandchildren, George Christopher Black, and Vivian Platts; sisters, Mildred “Millie” (Norman) Mondahl, Harrison, AR, Patricia “Pat” (Larry) Syzmeczek, Sierra Vista, AZ, and Joan Evans (special friend Joe Ricketts), Mason City; brother in law, John Alitz, Runnels; and sister in law, Cheryl Graner, Glendale, AZ; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Frances Graner; her son, Christopher “Chops” Behm; and siblings, Lewis (Harriet) Graner, Jack Graner, and Barbara Alitz.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
