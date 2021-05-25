Mary Lou A. Thompson
July 17, 1936-May 21, 2021
MASON CITY-Mary Lou A. Thompson, 84, of Mason City, IA died on Friday, May 21, 2021 with her family by her side at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Mary was born on July 17, 1936, daughter of George O. and Emma M. (Grossman) Schmidt in Burlington, WI. She was the middle of eight children. During her younger years she enjoyed riding horses, driving stock cars and getting into trouble with her sister Joyce.
On August 13, 1955, she was united in marriage to George W. Thompson at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Burlington, WI. After their marriage they returned to George's hometown of Mason City. Mary was a homemaker and mother to six children. Her favorite pastimes were sewing, cooking, crossword/word find puzzles and traveling. Mary was also an avid Packer's fan. She spent many afternoons at the Community Center visiting and drinking coffee with her friends.
During Mary's two years at Good Shepherd, she enjoyed playing Bingo, winning stuffed animals for her great-grandchildren, music groups and getting manicures. Mary especially loved her daily calls and visits from her son Tim and her daily Facetime chats with her daughter Pam; she absolutely loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was extremely proud of all their accomplishments in life.
Those left to cherish her memory include her five children: Russell D. (JoAnne) Thompson of Bremerton, WA, Pamela S. (Michael) Smith of Canton, GA, Robert L. Thompson (Cheryl), Brenda L. Trytten and Timothy A. Thompson, all of Mason City; sister, Anna Wright of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Albert Schmidt (Linda) of Burlington, WI; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son, George E. Thompson; grandson, Timothy W. Hubbard; granddaughter, Rondalea R. Thompson; brothers, George O. Schmidt and Henry Schmidt and sisters, Alice Ludwig and Joyce Long.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
