June 28, 1930 - November 21, 2019
Mary L. Hewitt, 89, of Allison, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, with the assisted care of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Mary is survived by her son Stan (Connie) Hewitt of Bristow, daughter Wanda (Randi) Thomas of Mason City, grandson Nathan (Laura) Hewitt of Glenview, Illinois, and their children Oliver and Vivian, grandson Brandon Thomas of West Des Moines and his children Mazzi and Bodhi, grandson Nick Thomas of Mason City, granddaughter Chelsi (Jesse) Carlson of Mason City, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Minno and Celia, husband Wayne, sisters Ruth Wunsch and Alice Merfeld and nephew Jay Merfeld.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Allison Congregational Church in Allison. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Burial will take place in the Oak Hill Cemetery, rural Bristow.
Memorials may be directed to Mary's family.
319-267-2507
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.