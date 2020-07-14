× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary L. Hansen

(1925-2020)

MASON CITY - Mary Louise (Dunton) Hansen, 95, formerly of Rock Falls, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Mary was born July 10, 1925, in Worth County, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Olive (Davidson) Dunton. She attended rural schools in Worth and Cerro Gordo counties and high school in Rock Falls. Before her senior year, her family moved to Swaledale where she graduated from Swaledale High School in 1942. Following high school, Mary worked as an operator at Northwestern Bell in Mason City until her marriage to George (Jay) Hansen, Jr. on September 20, 1946, at the Methodist parsonage in Plymouth, Iowa. She and Jay raised two daughters while she worked for 18 years as secretary for the Rock Falls School and board secretary for the Nora Springs-Rock Falls Community School.

Mary enjoyed reading, baking (especially bread and cookies), traveling, crocheting, playing cards, family get-togethers, winter trips to Corpus Christi, and fishing trips to northern Minnesota. Until her move to The Manor in Mason City, Mary was an active member of the Old Stone United Methodist Church in Rock Falls.