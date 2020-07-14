Mary L. Hansen
(1925-2020)
MASON CITY - Mary Louise (Dunton) Hansen, 95, formerly of Rock Falls, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Mary was born July 10, 1925, in Worth County, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Olive (Davidson) Dunton. She attended rural schools in Worth and Cerro Gordo counties and high school in Rock Falls. Before her senior year, her family moved to Swaledale where she graduated from Swaledale High School in 1942. Following high school, Mary worked as an operator at Northwestern Bell in Mason City until her marriage to George (Jay) Hansen, Jr. on September 20, 1946, at the Methodist parsonage in Plymouth, Iowa. She and Jay raised two daughters while she worked for 18 years as secretary for the Rock Falls School and board secretary for the Nora Springs-Rock Falls Community School.
Mary enjoyed reading, baking (especially bread and cookies), traveling, crocheting, playing cards, family get-togethers, winter trips to Corpus Christi, and fishing trips to northern Minnesota. Until her move to The Manor in Mason City, Mary was an active member of the Old Stone United Methodist Church in Rock Falls.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Bridges and husband, Chad, of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Laurie Bridges and husband, Eric Bailey, and great grandson, Anders Bailey, of Corvallis, Oregon; Amy Teixeira and husband, David, and great grandchildren, Skylar, Daxton, and Peyton Teixeira of Portland, Oregon; in-laws, Shirley and Roger Wyborny of Rock Falls and Alta Hansen of Mason City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay; daughter, Mary Linn Hansen; sister, Frances (Truman) Motland; brothers, Leslie (Maxine), Keith (Dorothy), Donald (Betty), Willard in WWII, and Stanley (Lillian) Dunton; and brother-in-law Rodney Hansen.
A graveside service will be held at the Rock Falls Cemetery in Rock Falls at a later date. Those who wish may donate memorials to a charity of your choice.
We extend our deep appreciation to all family and friends who were able to stop for a visit, lend a helping hand, send a card, or give her a call over the last couple of years. We are also grateful for her kind care givers.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
