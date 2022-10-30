 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Kay (Freund) Anderson

  • 0
Mary Kay (Freund) Anderson

Mary Kay (Freund) Anderson

March 20, 1948-October 26, 2022

Mary Kay (Freund) Anderson, 74, of Mason City, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa, Mason City.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City with Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. A livestream of her funeral Mass will be available at EpiphanyParish.org.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with the Rosary being recited at 4:30 pm.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News