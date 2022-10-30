Mary Kay (Freund) Anderson
March 20, 1948-October 26, 2022
Mary Kay (Freund) Anderson, 74, of Mason City, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa, Mason City.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City with Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. A livestream of her funeral Mass will be available at EpiphanyParish.org.
Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with the Rosary being recited at 4:30 pm.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com