Mary Kathryn Holtan Harland

FOREST CITY - Mary Kathryn Holtan Harland, 77, of Forest City, died Wednesday, August 16, at Country Meadow Place, in Mason City.

Mary was born March 6, 1946, in Forest City. She began kindergarten and graduated from Forest City High School in 1964. She continued schooling, primarily at Waldorf College and Wartburg College. She spent most of her life teaching. While at North Hennepin College in Minneapolis, she met Tom Harland. They were married May 1974. Mary taught locally at Waldorf and Riverland in Albert Lea.

Mary and Tom spent most of their married life in Mt. Valley Township.

Those who will lovingly remember Mary include her sister, Karen Anderson and her sons Tim (Jody), Scott (Diane) and Greg (JoAnn); brother David Holtan's children, Stephanie Hilburn, Kimberly (Curt) Trimble, and Thomas Holtan; step-son, David Harland and his children, and LOTS of cousins and friends.

She was preceded by her parents, Hans and Ruth J. (Hermanson) Holtan, husband Tom Harland, brother David Holtan, his wife Dorothy (Peterson) and brother-in-law Alan Anderson.

The family appreciates the great care given to Mary by the staff at Country Meadow Place and Hospice of St. Croix.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at Winnebago Lutheran Church (40029 290th Ave, Lake Mills) a short distance from Mary and Tom's acreage, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Interment will be before the memorial service. All are invited at 11:30 a.m. at the Winnebago Lutheran Cemetery for a committal service. She will be buried next to her husband, and many family members.

Mary's service will be livestreamed. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on Mary's name, go to her Tribute Wall, and you will find the link to the video.

Schott Funeral Home is assisting Mary's family.