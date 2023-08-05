Mary Jo Lorge

July 27, 1929 - July 25, 2023

CLIVE - Mary Jo Lorge 93, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living, Clive, Iowa.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at St Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. South Clear Lake, IA, with Reverend Josh Link officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa.

On Friday August 11, 2023, a rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m., a viewing will be held from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. followed by a scriptural wake at 7:00 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa.

Mary Jo Murray was born July 27, 1929, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Frank J. and Ethel E. (Johnson) Murray. Mary Jo was baptized by Bishop Buddy in San Diego. Mary Jo attended St. Francis Xavier Elementary School and graduated from Covent Sacred Heart in 1947. She was proud of her heritage; her grandparents came from Ireland and Denmark as pioneers settling in Western Kansas, where they built a successful farming operation.

After graduation, Mary Jo was a personal banker for Mechanics Bank in Missouri and Valley Bank and Trust in Des Moines, Iowa. Mary Jo was united in marriage to Robert Lorge on October 5, 1957.

Mary Jo enjoyed attending auctions, antiquing, refinishing furniture and loved to shop! She was very involved in her daughters' activities as they were growing up. Mary Jo's greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary Jo is survived by her daughters Kathy Ann (Jim) King, Mason City, Iowa, Susan Renee (Brad) Metzger, Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren Robert King, Ashley (Bai) Carew, Hunter King and fiancé Madelyne Deal, Connor (Krissy) Metzger, Mackenzie Metzger and fiancé Alex; great-grandchildren Ella Carew, Bennett King, George King, Vivian King; sister Margaret Barcus, sister-in-law Mary Hedrick and her son Tim (Lisa) Hedrick and their children Lauren and Taylor, along with nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death include her parents Frank and Ethel Murray, husband Robert Lorge, daughter Julie Lorge, brother James Murray, sister Elizabeth "Betty" Lutz, grandchildren Chase Metzger and Caitlin Metzger.

