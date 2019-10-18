Mary Jeanne Allen
October 2, 1926 - October 7, 2019
Hillsboro, OR - Mary Jeanne “Jeanne” Allen, 93, of Banks and Hillsboro, Oregon died Monday, October 7, 2019. She was under hospice care in a loving home environment and she passed away with her daughter, Jennifer Allen Newton, by her side. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Gerald D. “Jerry” Allen, former sheriff of Cerro Gordo County. October 7 would have been their 58th wedding anniversary.
For most of the past six years Jeanne lived with her daughter Jennifer and son-in-law James Emery Newton on a small farm in the Coast Range foothills west of Portland, Oregon, where she loved watching the many birds and other wildlife and enjoying the company of their two dogs and four chickens. To honor her lifelong love of birds, Jeanne's family requests that memorial contributions be made in her name to the National Audubon Society: https:/gifts.audubon.org/gifts-for-birds.
Mary Jeanne Corbett was born in Mason City, Iowa on October 2, 1926 and graduated from Mason City High School in 1944. She worked at State Brand Creamery for many years, first in the laboratory then as a secretary.
You have free articles remaining.
A photography buff, Jeanne met her future husband Jerry Allen in a camera store. The two had graduated in the same high school class but didn't know each other. She told the funny story of how Jerry first called her parents' house to ask her out for a date and her father answered the phone – he was concerned that she was in trouble because the Sheriff was asking after her. Jerry quickly set the record straight. Jerry and Jeanne were married on October 7, 1961 and had one daughter, Jennifer.
Jeanne and Jerry lived in Mason City until, after 27 years as Sheriff, Jerry resigned in 1981to take a position with the Iowa Department of Transportation. The couple lived in Urbandale, Iowa until moving to southern Oregon in 2002. Just prior to Jerry's death on March 31, 2006 the couple lived briefly in the Sedona, Arizona area – a place they loved and had visited as “snowbirds” nearly every winter for 14 years. In 2007 Jeanne moved back to Oregon to be near her daughter and son-in-law and eventually moved in with them in late 2014.
Jeanne loved photography and music, and, in retirement, she and Jerry loved to make stained glass together. They also enjoyed hiking, bird watching and traveling – from cross-country road trips and Alaska and Hawaii cruises to traveling by train through Europe, where stepping into the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris brought tears to her eyes.
In her final years Jeanne enjoyed watching movies, reading and sitting beneath the giant maple trees in the family's yard. She made trips back to Mason City with her daughter to visit her lifelong friend Jane Young, and the two most recently celebrated their 90th and 91st birthdays together.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter Jennifer (James) Newton, her brother-in-law Jack Carlson, sister-in-law Genevieve (Meredith) Allen and sister-in-law June (Harry) Pringnitz as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Allen, mother Deane Corbett, father Louis Corbett, brother John (Peggy) Corbett, sister Kathryn (Jack) Carlson and half-sister Lucille (Harold) Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.