Mary Jane Servantez

MASON CITY — Mary Jane Servantez, 91, of Mason City, IA died on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary then Vigil Service to follow at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, with Reverend Neil Manternach officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

