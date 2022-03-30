Mary Jane Servantez

Mary Jane (Wenzel) Servantez was born on January 14, 1931 in Alexander, Iowa to Fred and Grace Wenzel. Mary grew up on the family farm along with her eight siblings. She attended country school then went on to Alexander High School graduating in 1948. She moved with her sister Kathryn to Mason City and started working at S.S. Kresge in the office. She later met Tony Servantez and they were united in marriage on October 21, 1952 in Osage, Iowa. They were married just shy of 68 years as Tony preceded her in death on September 5, 2020. Mary had five children, Bonnie, Anthony, Cathi, Don and Janice. She kept busy with her family along with growing and canning from a large vegetable garden. She had a green thumb as she also had numerous flower beds. She loved to bake as we always had a homemade dessert along with our home cooked meals. She shared her bounty of garden and baked goods with many friends and relatives who were always excited to receive them. During these years she also found time to clean homes for others. She loved attending her children and grandchildren's school and sport activities. She loved cardinals and collected them and received many as gifts too. She was a loving, caring and nurturing wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Mary was mother to Bonnie Estes, Mason City, Anthony (Mona) Servantez, Mason City, Cathi (Joe) Walker, Newburgh, Indiana, Don Servantez, Yuma, Arizona, and Janice (Harold) Schaer, Mason City. Grandmother to Amber, Megan, Nolan, Allison, Nathan, Kelsey, Ethan, and Hunter. Great-Grandmother to Cody, Cale, Ryker, Maxwell, Mason, Trystan, Kaden, Kinzly, Brooklyn, Skylar, Connor, Jordan, Oaklinn, Adryanna, Gabriel and Magdalen. Sister to Jim (Joyce) Wenzel, Lily Dippel, Bob (Carolyn) Wenzel, Gladys (Chuck) Vancura and Phyllis Ash. Sister-in-law to Virginia Servantez. She has been preceded in death by her grandson Kirk Servantez, brothers Fred and George Wenzel, sister Kathryn Tabbert, sister-in-laws, Mae Ferne Wenzel, brother-in-laws Eldred Tabbert, Vernon Dippel and Donavon Ash and numerous nieces and nephews.