 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Jane Rieman

  • 0
Mary Jane Rieman

Mary Jane Rieman

February 6, 1927-December 23, 2022

Mary Jane Rieman, 95, formerly of Rudd, passed away on Friday, December 23 at the Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, at Eden Presbyterian Church, Rudd. Visitation 1 hour prior.

Preceded in death by husband, Jurn Rieman, sons Darwin Rieman, Donnie Rieman.

Survived by her children, Dennis Rieman (Bonny Derr) of Garner, Delmer and Kris (Hanson) Rieman of Newell, Douglas Rieman of Newell, Candace (Russell Demaray) Eimers of Charles City, her sisters: Lillian Warrington, Betty (David) Tollefson and Diane Petznick, and 44 grand/great grand children.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This foreboding nebula eats visible light and manufactures stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News