Mary Jane Rieman
February 6, 1927-December 23, 2022
Mary Jane Rieman, 95, formerly of Rudd, passed away on Friday, December 23 at the Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, at Eden Presbyterian Church, Rudd. Visitation 1 hour prior.
Preceded in death by husband, Jurn Rieman, sons Darwin Rieman, Donnie Rieman.
Survived by her children, Dennis Rieman (Bonny Derr) of Garner, Delmer and Kris (Hanson) Rieman of Newell, Douglas Rieman of Newell, Candace (Russell Demaray) Eimers of Charles City, her sisters: Lillian Warrington, Betty (David) Tollefson and Diane Petznick, and 44 grand/great grand children.