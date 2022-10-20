Mary J. Savage
October 16, 1947-October 18, 2022
MASON CITY-Mary J. Savage, 75, of Mason City, IA, passed away October 18, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, October 22, 2022, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Pastor Jane Harris of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City officiating. Burial will follow the service in Rock Falls Cemetery. Please dress casually.
Mary was born October 16, 1947 in Rake, IA, the only daughter of Emil and Dorothy (Elwood) Kallestad. She graduated from Rake High School and moved to Mason City where she worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator for 18 years. While working there, she met the love of her life, Garry Savage and they were united in marriage August 22, 1975, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City. In 1978, they moved to their acreage outside of Mason where they made their home for over 40 years. After retirement, she was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, gardening, mowing, and being the best mom to her kids. When her grandkids were born, she cherished the memories made with them. Her coffee pot was always on and ready for visitors. Mary also looked forward to the annual fishing trips to Northern Minnesota with her family in the summer.
Mary will be dearly missed by her children, Kelly (David) Nixt of Hampton, Brian (Annie) Savage of Plymouth, Mike (Kari) Savage of Gilbert, AZ, and Jennifer Savage of Wentzville, MO; five grandchildren, Kendall Riess, Ellie Savage, Daxton Nixt, Adley Nixt, and Buckley Savage; and dear friend, Pauline Larson.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Garry; sister-in-law Sal (Ray) Lindaman; and nephew, Troy.
