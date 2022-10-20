Mary J. Savage

Mary was born October 16, 1947 in Rake, IA, the only daughter of Emil and Dorothy (Elwood) Kallestad. She graduated from Rake High School and moved to Mason City where she worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator for 18 years. While working there, she met the love of her life, Garry Savage and they were united in marriage August 22, 1975, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City. In 1978, they moved to their acreage outside of Mason where they made their home for over 40 years. After retirement, she was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, gardening, mowing, and being the best mom to her kids. When her grandkids were born, she cherished the memories made with them. Her coffee pot was always on and ready for visitors. Mary also looked forward to the annual fishing trips to Northern Minnesota with her family in the summer.