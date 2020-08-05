× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary J. Myers

(1933 - 2020)

Mary Joan Myers, age 86, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Mary Joan Myers was born August 7, 1933 in Sioux City, Iowa. Her early years were spent in a number of foster homes. At the age of seven, she came to live with her parents, Martin and Ruth Tweeten. She grew up on a farm southwest of Fertile, Iowa and attended school there, graduating in 1951. She attended Waldorf College for one year. On September 5, 1953, she was united in marriage to Myron George Myers at the Fertile Lutheran Church in Fertile, Iowa. After their marriage, they moved to a farm seven miles south of Riceville where they lived for five years. In 1959 they purchased a farm two and one-half miles south of Riceville where they resided until the present time. Mary lived on a county line most of her life - Cerro Gordo and Worth County line when she was young and her married life on the Mitchell and Howard County line.