Mary J. Myers
(1933 - 2020)
Mary Joan Myers, age 86, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2020 from pancreatic cancer.
Mary Joan Myers was born August 7, 1933 in Sioux City, Iowa. Her early years were spent in a number of foster homes. At the age of seven, she came to live with her parents, Martin and Ruth Tweeten. She grew up on a farm southwest of Fertile, Iowa and attended school there, graduating in 1951. She attended Waldorf College for one year. On September 5, 1953, she was united in marriage to Myron George Myers at the Fertile Lutheran Church in Fertile, Iowa. After their marriage, they moved to a farm seven miles south of Riceville where they lived for five years. In 1959 they purchased a farm two and one-half miles south of Riceville where they resided until the present time. Mary lived on a county line most of her life - Cerro Gordo and Worth County line when she was young and her married life on the Mitchell and Howard County line.
Mary enjoyed living on a farm, caring for the livestock and working in the fields with her husband. In the spring she worked the ground ahead of the planter and in the fall, she hauled the grain in from the fields, delivering to the elevators or unloading into storage bins. She enjoyed gardening, having many flower beds and a large vegetable garden. In later years she took up quilting and enjoyed making a variety of colorful quilts that were stacked up on the guest bed. She and Myron enjoyed traveling the United States including Hawaii and Alaska, Canada, the Panama Canal, Europe, England and the Scandinavian countries. In June they often spent a week camping and enjoying the fishing on Lac de Milles Lake in Ontario, Canada. In 1988 a home was purchased in Mesa, AZ where winters were spent enjoying friends and family, playing card games and quilting.
She is survived by her four children: Cindy (Bart) McDaniel of Phoenix, Arizona; Dan (Cindy) Myers of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania; Randy (Carol) Myers of Cary, North Carolina; and Russell (Marina) Myers of Elma, Iowa; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Luverne (LaVonne) Myers of Lincoln, Nebraska; special half-sister, Deborah (Steve) Lehman of Waterloo, Iowa; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband Myron Myers, parents Martin and Ruth Tweeten; her biological parents, Anna Lorraine Boni Wildes and Nolan Bienfang; sister, Evelyn Tweeten Elthon; and grandson, Garrett McDaniel.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery south of Riceville, Iowa. Memorials can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 13602 Addison Avenue, Riceville, Iowa 50466.
