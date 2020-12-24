Mary Evaline Sturges
September 1, 1945 - December 22, 2020
Mason City – Mary Evaline Sturges, 75, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at home in Ramsey, Minnesota.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street Southeast, Mason City, IA with Reverend Neil Manternach, celebrant. Mary will be laid to rest at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. Following the visitation, a rosary will be held at 7:00p.m..
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.
Mary Evaline Murphy was born September 1, 1945 in Mason City Iowa, the daughter of Frances and Gwendolyn (Keat) Murphy. Growing up in northern Iowa she attended Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock, St. Joseph Catholic School, and Newman Catholic School. After high school, she attended NIACC and attained her general education.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Murphy's in Mason City and also worked for Tile & Marble in Mason City.
Mary was an active member in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell, served on the guild as secretary and was on the council at Sacred Heart.
Mary enjoyed spending time outside tending to her garden and plants. She loved spending time with her sons and family as well.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Shane Sturges, and Scott Sturges; six siblings, Margaret (John) Cuba, John (Mary Lou) Murphy, Michael (Candice) Murphy, Cecelia Murphy, Don (Laurie) Murphy, David Murphy and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Gwendolyn Murphy; sister, Kathleen Secks.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.