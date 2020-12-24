Mary Evaline Sturges

September 1, 1945 - December 22, 2020

Mason City – Mary Evaline Sturges, 75, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at home in Ramsey, Minnesota.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street Southeast, Mason City, IA with Reverend Neil Manternach, celebrant. Mary will be laid to rest at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. Following the visitation, a rosary will be held at 7:00p.m..

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Mary Evaline Murphy was born September 1, 1945 in Mason City Iowa, the daughter of Frances and Gwendolyn (Keat) Murphy. Growing up in northern Iowa she attended Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock, St. Joseph Catholic School, and Newman Catholic School. After high school, she attended NIACC and attained her general education.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Murphy's in Mason City and also worked for Tile & Marble in Mason City.