Mary Elizabeth Sharp

July 28, 1922-December 15, 2022

MASON CITY-Mary Elizabeth Sharp, 100, of Mason City, died Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at a future date at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Condolences may be left for Mary's family at ColonialChapels.com.

Mary Elizabeth (Yanoski) Sharp was born on July 28, 1922 in Chus Creek, PA, the daughter of John R. and Eva A. (Mullen) Yanoski.

Mary grew up in Rockwell, IA and graduated from Rockwell High School in 1940.

Mary married Harold F. Sharp on February 8, 1941 in Mason City, IA. Mary loved meeting people and helping others. She bowled in several leagues at the RoseBowl, volunteered at Good Shepherd for 18 years and also did domestic house care. Mary loved flowers and being out in the yard working, enjoyed being on the computer emailing family and friends, reading, and decorating for the seasons. A spin off from Hospice, the “Hospitality Group” started in 2002, a group led by Mary for support of widows who would get together twice a month at the Manor and share the company of each other with a meal and afterwards would play card games, 31 and 500. Mary especially loved her two dogs, Paco and Wylie.

Mary was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church since 1947 and was very active in several organizations within the church.

Mary is survived by her sons, Gene Sharp and his wife, Deanne of Florissant, CO and Darrell Sharp and his wife, Joan of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Judy Kamps and her husband Don, of Mason City; ten grandchildren; sister in law, Shirley Sharp; as well as great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many special friends of the Hospitality Group and the Manor in Mason City.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Francis Sharp in 1994, son, Keith in 2009; daughter in law, Patsy Foley Sharp in 2005; brother, John Yanoski.

Memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com