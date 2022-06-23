Mary Elizabeth Robison

August 2, 1966-June 18, 2022

Mary Elizabeth Robison, 55, passed away at a residence in Mason City on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Visitation and a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10am at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Mary was born on August 2, 1966, in Mason City, to parents Valentine Flores and Carol Gallagher.

Mary is survived by her husband Jason Robison, her sons Kevin (Kellie) Hamilton, Allen (Mallorie) Hamilton, Johnathan Hamilton, and step-daughter Aleigha; grandchildren Brayden, Braylon, Stevie, Teghan, Talaya, Faith, Aidan, Annabelle, Nella, Allen Jr., and Sophia; siblings Rita Arp, Linda Flores, Vickey Flores, Valentine Flores, Mingo Flores and Carolann Flores; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents June and Louie Flores, nephew Stevie Huerta, grandchild Braylon and great-niece Sophie.

The family asks that memorials in Mary Robison's name be made to Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.