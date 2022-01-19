Mary E. Montgomery

January 16, 2022

MASON CITY-Mary E. Montgomery, 81, of Mason City and formerly of Northwood, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A private memorial service will be held at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

Mary's family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

In lieu of flowers and custom remembrances, memorials may be given in Mary's honor to Stebens Children's Theater, Homestead Assisted Living, or the Bolan United Methodist Church.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com