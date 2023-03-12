March 2, 2023
MASON CITY-Mary E. Harrington, 75, of Mason City died March 2, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City with Pastor Jeff Dahlin of Praise Community Church officiating.
Mary’s family will greet friends from 10:00 am until the time of her service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
