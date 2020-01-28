Mary Dolores Benish

Mary worked at Montgomery Wards and stayed there until it closed. She also was a census taker in 1960, when census takers had to go door to door. Mary reminisced that she would like to go to the homes over the noon hour because her favorite soap opera would be on and she would be invited in for coffee and watch. She also worked at the polling stations during elections, which she enjoyed immensely.

Mary was well known for her sewing acumen. She made prom dresses, wedding dresses, bridesmaids dresses and most all of her children's clothing. She went into business with her stepfather making Barbie doll furniture and doll clothing.

Mary was active in Holy Family Catholic Church. Her faith has always been an important part of her life. Her children and grandchildren would often telephone her and ask her to pray for them. They all believed she had a special pipeline to God! Her last Christmas gift to them was a rosary in their birthstones so “they could pray for her.” Mary was active in her church circle and often hosted them in her home. She made many friends there.

Mary was also a Boy Scout and Girl Scout Leader for years. She enjoyed being around the young people and sharing her wisdom. Even now, children who were in her troops, remember her as their Den mother and Leader.