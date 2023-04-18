Mary Catherine Koenigsfeld Huffman Puettmann

September 20, 1934-April 11, 2023

Mary Catherine Koenigsfeld Huffman Puettmann, age 88, of Little Cedar, entered into eternal rest and into the arms of her first love, Jesus, on April 11th after a brief battle with ALS. She resided at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home under Hospice care until her death. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. The burial will be at the Visitation Catholic Church cemetery. Visitation is from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Monday, April 17th, with rosary at 3:45 pm at Visitation Catholic Church.

Mary was born to Leo and Susan (Schmitz) Koenigsfeld on a farm near Ionia, Iowa on September 20, 1934. She attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Ionia all 12 years, graduating in 1952. She worked for Erol Bonfig at the restaurant in Ionia, and also helped care for the Bonfigs' children until her marriage to her high school sweetheart, Gordon G. Huffman on February 20, 1954, at St. Boniface church in Ionia. Seven children were born to this union. During their short life together they lived in Waverly, Des Moines and Ionia. Gordon died of cancer at Veterans Hospital in Iowa City on November 26, 1964.

Her love for music and dance led her to a dance hall in Charles City where she met her future lifelong love, Wilbur (Willie) R. Puettmann of Little Cedar, IA. They married February 24, 1968, at St. Boniface church and moved to a farm near Stacyville, Iowa, where they resided until her illness took over. Four children were born to that union.

A true servant at heart, Mary served as Liberty Township clerk for 26 years. She was also an active member of Visitation Catholic Church, Christian mothers, SE Country Circle and American Legion Auxiliary serving in numerous capacities including parish council (six years) and prayer group for many more.

Mary enjoyed her home, her family, and especially her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If there was a baby in her midst, it would find its way to her lap or arms. She also loved to cook and garden, and canned countless jars of garden produce over the years. She had a gift of hospitality and serving others, and always made time for anyone who would stop by, with her famous chocolate chip cookies and a hot pot of coffee on hand. She also found a lot of peace and comfort in attending Mass as often as she could. She left a legacy of love that will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of all who knew her.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her first husband, brothers John, Frank and Norbert, brother-in-law Lawrence Tilkes, sister-in-law Monique Koenigsfeld, granddaughters Rae Ann Huffman and Natasha Huffman, and several nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her loving husband Wilbur of 55 years, five daughters Linda Huffman of Mason City, Kathryn (Mark) McCarthy of Mason City, Deborah (Stan) Quinn of Mason City, Janet (Doug) Grimm of Osage, and Judith Anderson of Rochester, MN; six sons Stephen (Betty) Huffman of Stacyville, Gary (Robertta) Huffman of Osage, Phillip Huffman of Little Cedar, Brian (Christine) Huffman of Little Cedar, Raymond (Monica) Puettmann of Santa Clarita, CA, and Ronald (Karla) Puettmann of Iowa City; one sister Florence Tilkes of Ionia; three brothers Alvin (Thelma) of Lincoln, MO, James (Janice) of Chickasaw, Leo (Linda) of Ionia; 23 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, ten step great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to Stacyville Community Nursing Home or St. Croix Hospice.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com