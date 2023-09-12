Mary Beth Wooldridge

FOREST CITY - Mary Beth Wooldridge, age 78 of Forest City, IA, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

A visitation for Mary will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City.

Funeral services for Mary will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

Mary Beth (Kamish) Wooldridge was born on December 30th, 1944 in Forest City, Iowa to Frank J. and Eleanora D. (Hauge) Kamish. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. She graduated from Forest City High School with the Class of 1963, and continued her education at Waldorf College, graduating in 1965. She completed her education at Wartburg College in Waverly, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education in December of 1970.

On June 28, 1969 she was united in marriage with James Francis Wooldridge. After their marriage, they resided in Waverly and Des Moines, Iowa before returning to Forest City in 1976 to raise their family.

Prior to her marriage, she was employed by the Forest City Municipal Hospital and the Thompson Agency. After graduating from Wartburg, she taught school in Nashua, Iowa, and while in Des Moines worked for the United Methodist Church headquarters. After her children were all in school, she returned to working for Branstad Farms and finally Real Estate appraisal with Appraisal Services of Forest City.

Mary Beth loved to spend time volunteering for different activities and groups. Especially near and dear to her heart was Brickstreet Theatre. She also was part of the Winnebago Historical Society, Forest City City Council, Forest City Hospital Auxiliary, Community Leaders Club of Waldorf College, and served as an election official. She also loved family traditions, including making lefse for the family, as well as friends, taking over from Grandma Norrie.

She was preceded in death by her son, Seth Andrew, in 1995, her husband James Francis Wooldridge in 1997, her parents Frank and Eleanora Kamish, sister Nancy Jensvold, and her brother and sister in law, DeLyle and Willadean Kamish.

She is survived by her sons, Karl Edward (Kari) Wooldridge of Forest City, Hugh Arthur (Regan) Wooldridge of West Des Moines, Iowa; brother and sister in law, Frank J. (Brenda) Kamish of Moravia, Iowa; brother in law Bill Jensvold of Buffalo Center; brother in law Don (Nadine) Olson of Worthington, Minnesota; sister in law Jan (Lloyd) Iwanski of Stevens Point, Wisconsin; Grandchildren Kyle Seth Wooldridge of Cedar Falls, Jada JoAnn, Jace Daniel, Kinsley Sue, and Jovie Amanda Wooldridge, all of Forest City; Abigail Renee and Madeline Claire Wooldridge of West Des Moines; nieces and nephews Billy (Dawn) Jensvold of Buffalo Center, Lynn (Mark) Beenken of Buffalo Center, Ann (Mark) Tendall of Miller, Sarah (Rob) Slover of Bloomington, Indiana, Heidi (Mitch) Engelbarts of Buffalo Center, Frank (Crystal) Kamish of Wentzville, Missouri, Tyler (Emily) Kamish of Ankeny, plus many great nieces and nephews. Also left to cherish her memory are many "adopted" family members that entered her life from time to time.

