Mary B. Halberstadt

July 10, 1919-December 13, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Mary B. Halberstadt, 102, of New Hampton, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.

Per Mary's wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mary was born July 10, 1919, the daughter of Vasil P. and Dora (Geloff) Balaban in Miles City, MT. She married Delmar Jacobsen on September 11, 1946, in Clear Lake. She later married Hubert “Hap” Halberstadt on August 13, 1973, in Ventura.

Mary moved to Iowa in 1931 and attended school in Rock Falls. She enlisted in the Women's Army Corps on September 11, 1942 and served during World War II. Following an honorable discharge she worked for the United States Postal Service in Ventura for 24 years, retiring as postmaster in 1979.

Mary was a member of the United Methodist Church in Ventura where she was a member of the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed handwork, sewing, reading, and fishing. She liked knitting afgans for her children and grandchildren. Mary and Hap loved taking fishing trips to Minnesota, Canada and the Great Lakes, and took pride in traveling to every state in the United States and vacationing overseas. They also took pride in providing the Colony Inn in Ventura with many vegetables from their personal garden over the years.

Mary is survived by her children Judith (Jim) Budwig of Colwell, IA, Tom Jacobsen of Greensburg, PA, Stephen (Bonnie) Jacobsen of Coon Rapids, MN, Ray (June) Halberstadt of Des Moines, IA and Joann (Doug) Downing of Mascoutah, IL; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Delmar and Hap; son, Paul Jacobsen; granddaughter, Lisa Schrader; brothers, Pete and Mike Balaban; sister, Tonna Stoynoff, Helen Anderson and Irene Caffrey; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Jacobsen.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.