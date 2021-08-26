Mary B. Graham

On July 18, 1998, Mary married her high school sweetheart, Matt Graham at St. John's Lutheran Church in Garner, Iowa. They lived in San Antonio, TX for 7 years where Mary worked with the homeless at Christian Assistance Ministry. On December 19, 2002, their daughter Maddie was born at 28 weeks, weighing 2 pounds, their “Christmas miracle”. In 2004, God brought the family back home to Garner. Son Mason was born August 2, 2005

Mary worked at several newspapers and nonprofits. After a mission trip to Haiti in 2013 through GoServ Global, Mary began working for the nonprofit as Development Coordinator and loved it! She especially enjoyed serving in Haiti and Peru through GoServ Global. She credits GoServ Global for strengthening her faith as she witnessed God's miracles around the world.

After attending the first IF: Gathering in 2014, Mary answered God's call to bring the gathering to Garner to share God's light to women in the Garner area. Since then, she has been blessed to help lead this event with an incredible team.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching her children's sporting events, writing, photography, reading, camping, serving on mission trips, and listening to worship music.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake